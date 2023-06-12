Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have officially announced their pregnancy after addressing numerous rumors. The due date for the arrival of their little one has also been revealed.

MUMBAI: The South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have a piece of good news for all their fans. The two stars have revealed that they are expecting their first baby and added how they feel blessed and even revealed when the baby is due. The couple has been dodging pregnancy rumors for a long time and recently revealed that they are expecting. Fans, scroll down to check what their official statements said.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In gained attention when they revealed their relationship in 2021. Controversy surrounded the couple due to Da In's stepfather, who faced accusations of financial fraud, leading to legal troubles and imprisonment. Additionally, Seung Gi had experienced being scammed by his former agency, leading to a lawsuit. Concerns arose among fans about Seung Gi potentially being associated with a family background marked by criminal activities, despite his own history of dealing with a significant scam.

November brought joy to Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's fans as the couple officially shared the news of their pregnancy. According to Soompi, Human Made, the agency representing the Vagabond star, released a statement expressing gratitude for the blessing in the K-drama star's family. Lee Seung Gi, the singer-actor, is currently "cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year." The statement also extended a request for warm blessings and support from fans for Lee Seung Gi and his growing family.

Meanwhile Lee Da In’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, mentioned how grateful they are to see fans' Love for the actress. They further added that “Currently, actress Lee Da In is preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year, prioritizing her health and stability,” announcing the month of the baby's arrival as well. The agency further requested that fans shower their blessings on the couple as they embark on their new chapter of their life.

For those who don't know, Lee Seung Gi and Hwarang: The poet warrior actress allegedly started dating in 2020 after their interest in K-Drama and golf. Both of them embraced their relationship in 2021 as their respective agencies confirmed their unison. Earlier this April the couple took wow together and held a private ceremony. Pregnancy rumors began before the couple's wedding but the couple kept dodging the rumors.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Lee Da In is presently featuring in the popular K-drama "My Dearest," where she shares the screen with Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin.

Credit goes to Koimoi.