Lisa from BLACKPINK has adorned her luxurious villa with opulent interior items, showcasing her wealth. The K-pop idol's possessions include a sofa worth $59,025 and an expensive TV priced at $44,960. These details offer a glimpse into Lisa's lavish lifes

MUMBAI: While BLACKPINK as a group is quite famous worldwide, its members, including Jenni, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, have separate fanbases. While the girl band generates quite a revenue from their albums and tours, each of them has a bank balance that can put us on the spot, leaving us feeling poor.

Not convinced? Today, we've compiled a detailed report on Lisa's luxurious villa to demonstrate the K-pop idol's wealth!

Since the girl band's debut, they have delivered numerous hit albums and songs, breaking records along the way. However, amidst reports of BLACKPINK‘s potential disbandment and uncertainty regarding the members renewing their contracts with YG Entertainment, the situation remains precarious.

Let’s take a look at Lisa’s luxurious property, which is filled with high-end interior items.

A comfy yet expensive couch:

According to a Thai media outlet, K14, Lisa's house has a really fancy sofa called 'on the rocks' from the brand Edra. It was designed by Francesco Binfaré and is known for being well-made with beautiful details. This sofa costs a whopping $59,025. While that might sound like a lot of money for most of us, it's not a big deal for Lisa.

Mirrors:

Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK, likes to show off her mirrors on social media. One of them is called Rex Tall from Timothy Oulton, and it costs £9,750. Another one she has is the Swan Mirror from Casa Alexis, which is priced at 680,000 won. Clearly, she has a taste for some high-end and stylish mirror choices.

Artwork:

Lisa's villa includes an artwork installation designed by interior designer Andrew Martin. Although we don't know many details about the piece, it appears that the BLACKPINK member invested around £1,995 – £2,395 to acquire this artwork for her home. It seems she appreciates adding a touch of artistry to her living space.

Lisa’s Bed:

Well, Lisa is one of the world-famous singers currently ruling the globe not only with her vocal charisma but also her charming personality. It is proven that the K-pop idol is quite rich, and to have a comfortable bed of $28,895 is nothing surprising!

A huge TV:

Lisa has an LG OLED TV, and what makes it extra special is that it's the world's first with an 8K display. This premium item offers top-notch display options, instantly elevating the living room experience. However, this luxurious television comes with a hefty price tag of around $44,690. Clearly, Lisa enjoys the best in entertainment technology.

Miscellaneous Items (Night Lamp, Vinyl Record, Carpet):

In Lisa's home, there's a lovely night lamp inspired by Rome, shaped like the elliptical Colosseum. She purchased it from Timothy Oulton, and you can find it on the brand's website for approximately $2,475. Additionally, her villa boasts a vinyl record from the Rega Planar 3 turntable, a UK purchase that set her back $945. Lisa's bedroom is complete with a carpet, valued at around $98. Clearly, she has an eye for stylish and unique decor.

Lisa's luxurious villa and her collection of high-end belongings are certainly indicative of her status as one of the wealthiest K-pop idols.

