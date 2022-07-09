Oh no! Justice World Tour cancelled. Will Justin Bieber come to India?

After the singer’s world tour was cancelled, the promoters of his concert in India shared a message.

JUSTIN BIEBER

MUMBAI: Fans of the pop singer Justin Bieber were disappointed on Wednesday when it was announced that the remaining shows of the Justice World Tour stands cancelled. The singer needed some time off to concentrate on his health.

Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June, which caused partial paralysis to his face.  

The star announced the cancellation of his tour as a note on Instagram. Along with that, he let his fans know that his health was his priority right now. The sudden announcement was very saddening, especially for his fans in India.

Also read - Sad! Justin Bieber suffers from partial facial paralysis

The fans had a lot of questions about his tour in India, to which promoters of his tour in India announced that his show in the country is not cancelled. Of course, the fans are elated and cannot wait for his performance in India. The pop star is supposed to be performing in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on October 18 as a part of his Asia leg of the tour.

However, due to his health condition, Justin would not be able to perform in North America. He performed six live shows in Europe, but it took a toll on him. He wants to rest for the time being and expects to be back soon.

Also read - Arshi Khan slams Munawar for tweet on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

Credits - Republic World.com

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
    
 

