RIP! Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique passes away at 30 after an onstage collapse during a performance

MUMBAI: The world of gospel music is in mourn for Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian singer who passed unexpectedly on Wednesday while performing live and singing his song "Vai Ser Tão Lindo." The 30-year-old shocked both his band and the audience when he fell to the ground on stage at a Feira de Santana concert hall.

Henrique is seen interacting with the crowd in a heartbreaking video of the incident as he makes his way to the front of the stage. Suddenly, he collapses on his back, shocking his band members as well as the gathered crowd. Henrique was taken to a close clinic, where he was declared dead after everyone in attendance hurried to assist him. According to Radio 93, Todah Music, Henrique's record label, confirmed that a serious heart attack was the reason for death.

Gospel Singer Collapses, Dies on Stage in Tragic Scene Captured on Video (Dec. 2023) #DiedSuddenly #VaccineSideEffects



Pedro Henrique (30), a Brazilian gospel singer, has died after collapsing on stage during a December 13 religious concert.



Credit: https://t.co/odOOZBTqb6 pic.twitter.com/kxVXdkm531 — GenocideBlog.com (@JonelessHomes) December 14, 2023

In Portuguese, Todah Music released a statement that roughly translates to, “There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails! Pedro was a cheerful young man, a friend to all. There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that God’s will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father. The Christian music sector is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning. Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! So long, dear brother! So long! May the Holy Spirit comfort everyone. The songs and his voice will not die and his legacy will live on through his wife, his daughter Zoe and so many lives that have been and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!”

Credit- News 18