RIP! Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon best known for playing Prof. Albus Dombledore passes away at 82

MUMBAI: Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon who brought the iconic character of Prof. Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore to life sadly passed away on Thursday. His publicist confirmed his demise. The actor was 82 years old. A statement from his family stated that he died following a “bout of pneumonia”.

Michael’s family said, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside.” The veteran actor was instantly recognizable due to his deep intense voice in whichever role he portrayed. In a career that lasted over 5 decades, Gambon was loved for his screen presence. He had replaced actor Richard Harris following his death in 2002 for the role of Prof Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts.

Remembering the late actor, Daniel Radcliffe who played the titular role of Harry Potter said, “With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious.”

Credit-HindustanTimes