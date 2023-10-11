RIP! K-Pop Singer/Songwriter Nahee passes away at 24, check out her last Instagram post

MUMBAI : Popular Korean singer/songwriter Kim Na Hee aka Nahee passed away at the age of 24. Her agency is yet to put out an official statement on her death on social media. The reason for Nahee’s death has not yet been disclosed. She passed away on 8th November and her funeral will be held at the central hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do.

Two days before her untimely passing, Nahee had posted some pictures of her dog and herself without any caption. Many fans have posted their heartfelt tribute to the songstress. Check out her last post here;

Her song Rose was released in July and speaking about it Nahee said, “I consider my previous songs as flowers and with this song, I want to share a story with all the people who love those 'flowers'.”

Nahee made her debut as a singer in 2019 with the single Blue City which was followed by songs like Gloomy Day and Love Note. The agency Mun Hwa had signed Nahee as a singer-songwriter and producer. In only 4 years of her career, she had 15 KOMCA songwriting and composing credits in her name.

CRedit-IndiaTVnews