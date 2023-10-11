RIP! K-Pop Singer/Songwriter Nahee passes away at 24, check out her last Instagram post

The reason for Nahee’s death has not yet been disclosed. She passed away on 8th November and her funeral will be held at the central hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 14:49
Nahee

MUMBAI : Popular Korean singer/songwriter Kim Na Hee aka Nahee passed away at the age of 24. Her agency is yet to put out an official statement on her death on social media. The reason for Nahee’s death has not yet been disclosed. She passed away on 8th November and her funeral will be held at the central hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do. 

Also Read-Exclusive! From Sunflower S-2 to Kadak Singh; Here are all the new releases coming to Zee 5! Read to Find Out!

Two days before her untimely passing, Nahee had posted some pictures of her dog and herself without any caption. Many fans have posted their heartfelt tribute to the songstress. Check out her last post here;

Her song Rose was released in July and speaking about it Nahee said, “I consider my previous songs as flowers and with this song, I want to share a story with all the people who love those 'flowers'.”

Nahee made her debut as a singer in 2019 with the single Blue City which was followed by songs like Gloomy Day and Love Note. The agency Mun Hwa had signed Nahee as a singer-songwriter and producer. In only 4 years of her career, she had 15 KOMCA songwriting and composing credits in her name.

Also Read-RIP! Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade passes away during a liposuction procedure

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

CRedit-IndiaTVnews

Nahee Song writer Singer Pyeongtaek Gyeonggi Province Central Funeral Hall Blue City YouTube Rosé Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 14:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
MUMBAI : Kajol is one of the most loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. She enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Goshal create the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"
MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi gets to know that Ishaan planned her surprise party!
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shakti...
Congratulations! Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer blessed with a baby girl, through surrogacy
MUMBAI : Actor Tom Ellis who is known for his role as Lucifer has become a dad for the third time. He and his wife...
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out
MUMBAI : Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
Sexy! Gandi baat actress Edin Rose is too hot to handle in threes pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Edin Rose is indeed one of the major head turners coming from ott space, she is indeed one of the most...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
Latest Video