Sad! Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone part ways after four years of relationship, details inside

MUMBAI: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly parted ways after four years of relationship. As the couple mostly kept their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public, the reason behind their breakup remains unknown.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” a source was quoted saying.

Amid rising speculations around the reason for their split, many have attributed it to Leonardo’s dating history as he is known to date only women under 25 years of age. In June this year, Camila celebrated her 25th birthday and the couple was last seen together on July 4, celebrating American Independence Day.

Leonardo and Camila first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Reportedly, they started dating six months after meeting at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

However, they kept their relationship mostly private apart from a few vacation pictures that surfaced online. In a rare public appearance, the couple sat next to each during the UEFA Champions League in 2018 and in April 2019, they attended Coachella together.

In September last year, the couple was photographed attending the US Open and early this year, they made a rare public outing as the two stepped out for lunch in New York City.

Credit: The Indian Express

