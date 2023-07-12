Song Joong-Ki's latest project, 'Hopeless,' is facing challenges in drawing an audience, recording 160,000 viewers after its initial weekend. The ticket reservations currently stand at 4.8%, indicating a modest level of interest in the film

MUMBAI: The South Korean film Hopeless, starring one of the highest-paid actors, Song Joong-ki, is seemingly facing a lot of trouble in attracting an audience to the theaters. The movie is a neo-noir drama thriller, which marked the comeback of the actor to the big screens and has seemingly failed to impress the audience with its crime and action. Scroll down to learn how the movie has been performing and the reason behind its lower sales of tickets.

Hopeless revolves around a young boy Yeon-gyu, played by Hong Xa Bin, who attempts to escape his hellish reality but ends up meeting Chi-geon, essayed by Song Joong-ki, a gang’s middle boss and life gets entangled in the world of crime. The movie was invited to the Cannes Film Festival and received a lot of praise from the experts.

Song Joong-ki marked his return to movies after a six-year hiatus, prioritizing his personal life during this period. Despite his role in "Hopeless' ' (Hwaran) and his decision not to take a fee for his participation, the film did not meet expectations. According to KBiZoom, the movie attracted 31,843 viewers on its opening day, which was on October 11.

After its initial weekend in theaters, "Hopeless" drew in approximately 160,000 viewers, a relatively modest figure compared to "Love Reset," which reached 1 million viewers in just 11 days. As of October 16, the real-time ticket reservations for "Hopeless" are at 4.8%, and it currently holds the sixth position among the movies currently playing in theaters in South Korea.

In South Korea, the actual audience turnout for "Hopeless" at CGV stands at 78%, a noticeable difference compared to "Love Reset" with 93% and "Dr Cheon and Lost Talisman" with 88%. "Hopeless" seems to be facing challenges, and some viewers attribute its disappointing performance in theaters to excessive violence and inconsistent character development, according to several reports.

Song Joong-ki's return to the big screen has been met with underwhelming response. Despite this, the "Vincenzo" star has shared plans to explore overseas projects in the near future.

