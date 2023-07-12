Song Joong-Ki's latest project, 'Hopeless,' is facing challenges in drawing an audience, recording 160,000 viewers after its initial weekend. The ticket reservations currently stand at 4.8%, indicating a modest level of interest in the film

Hopeless Song Joong-Ki’s latest project is facing problems to get the attention of a massive crowd.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 17:13
Joong-Ki

MUMBAI: The South Korean film Hopeless, starring one of the highest-paid actors, Song Joong-ki, is seemingly facing a lot of trouble in attracting an audience to the theaters. The movie is a neo-noir drama thriller, which marked the comeback of the actor to the big screens and has seemingly failed to impress the audience with its crime and action. Scroll down to learn how the movie has been performing and the reason behind its lower sales of tickets.

Hopeless revolves around a young boy Yeon-gyu, played by Hong Xa Bin, who attempts to escape his hellish reality but ends up meeting Chi-geon, essayed by Song Joong-ki, a gang’s middle boss and life gets entangled in the world of crime. The movie was invited to the Cannes Film Festival and received a lot of praise from the experts.

Hopeless is a drama that revolves around the young boy named   Yeon-gyu, this role is being performed by  Hong Xa Bin, who tries to escape from his hellish reality, but nevertheless he ends up meeting  Chi-geon. In 'Hopeless,' portrayed by Song Joong-ki, he takes on the role of a middle boss in a gang whose life becomes entwined with the criminal underworld. The film garnered attention by being invited to the Cannes Film Festival, where it received considerable praise from industry experts.

Song Joong-ki marked his return to movies after a six-year hiatus, prioritizing his personal life during this period. Despite his role in "Hopeless' ' (Hwaran) and his decision not to take a fee for his participation, the film did not meet expectations. According to KBiZoom, the movie attracted 31,843 viewers on its opening day, which was on October 11.

Also Read- Viewers are left perplexed by Bae Suzy starrer "Doona!" due to its 'modernized' approach to complex relationships. Netizens are labeling the Netflix K-drama as a "visual representation of BLACKPINK fanboys' wildest dreams."

After its initial weekend in theaters, "Hopeless" drew in approximately 160,000 viewers, a relatively modest figure compared to "Love Reset," which reached 1 million viewers in just 11 days. As of October 16, the real-time ticket reservations for "Hopeless" are at 4.8%, and it currently holds the sixth position among the movies currently playing in theaters in South Korea.

In South Korea, the actual audience turnout for "Hopeless" at CGV stands at 78%, a noticeable difference compared to "Love Reset" with 93% and "Dr Cheon and Lost Talisman" with 88%. "Hopeless" seems to be facing challenges, and some viewers attribute its disappointing performance in theaters to excessive violence and inconsistent character development, according to several reports.

Song Joong-ki's return to the big screen has been met with underwhelming response. Despite this, the "Vincenzo" star has shared plans to explore overseas projects in the near future.

Also Read- Rose from BLACKPINK exudes Disney princess vibes as she showcases her slender curves and small waist in a stunning hot pink corset gown. One BLINK expresses, "Are you trying to kill me with your beauty?"

Credit goes to Koimoi

Song Joong Hopeless Facing Challenges Audience Fans K-drama Viewers Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 17:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Tripti Dimri is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for her recently release movie...
Big Twist: Rajveer plays the victim card and proves Amruta as the villain; gets engaged with Nimrit in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!
MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV has recently launched and the show is already presenting a high voltage...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to action or horror projects” Tanya Maniktala
MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Maniktala has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her...
Must Read! Will Ranbir Kapoor inaugurate the 600 crore with the movie Animal?
MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is getting some fantastic response from the fans and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mahasetty wins the immunity task uses the power for the week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with each passing week as the fights and drama is going on and is...
Exclusive! The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and are churning out content around the same: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Tushar Dhembla
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi...
Recent Stories
Tripti
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
Latest Video