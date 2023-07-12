Viewers are left perplexed by Bae Suzy starrer "Doona!" due to its 'modernized' approach to complex relationships. Netizens are labeling the Netflix K-drama as a "visual representation of BLACKPINK fanboys' wildest dreams."

MUMBAI: Did you know there is a new genre of K-dramas? Recently, we came across the term ‘Netflix K-dramas,’ which refers to fast-paced Netflix originals that deal with modern relationships, and Doona!, which landed on the streaming giant this Friday, seems to have aptly fit the bill. Starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong in leading roles, Doona!, adapted from the webtoon ‘The Girl Downstairs’, has seemingly displeased the K-fanatics for embracing the free-wheeling spirit, a common occurrence seen in Netflix K-dramas in the last few years.

Following "Love Alarm" and "Nevertheless," "Doona!" has emerged as a nightmare for K-drama enthusiasts due to its modernized approach, diverging from the cherished values in their hearts for Korean dramas. The web series narrates the story of Lee Doona (Bae Suzy), a former idol, and Lee Won-jun (Yang Se-jong), an Engineering major, whose lives become intertwined despite initially setting clear boundaries. Succumbing to temptation, the two find themselves engaged in a complex romance, often denying their true feelings.

Also Read- Must read! Paris Hilton reveals the reason why she opted for surrogacy for her children's birth

Newly released netflix show tries its best to tackle the complex modern relationships, but the drama was trolled by many critics as the drama was not being serious. A Reddit community discussing the drama noted how "Doona!" seems like a visual representation of a BLACKPINK fanboy's wildest dreams coming true. The ambiguous ending left viewers puzzled, and some highlighted the unrealism of Bae Suzy constantly blowing smoke in multiple scenes, questioning how someone could maintain a glowing appearance if they smoked excessively. Additionally, certain netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the perceived whitewashing of Suzy in the drama, noting a stark contrast between her appearance in the show and her press photos and other K-dramas.

Even with its imperfections, Doona! has its good moments. Firstly, Netflix the drama looks really nice, and it captures the essence well right from the start. It doesn't have a huge cast, so it focuses more on the main characters' stories. What Doona! really nails is the casting – Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong’s incredible chemistry keeps you interested and engaged.

Also Read- The individual who stalked BTS' V and presented him with a marriage certificate has been apprehended by the police. Authorities have issued a ban, prohibiting her from approaching the K-pop idol in the future. Further details are available below

Credit goes to Koimoi.