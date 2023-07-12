WHAT! BLACKPINK’s leader Jisoo earned a whopping $80 K per episode of Snowdrop! Scroll down to know how Much Jung Hae-in Got Paid!

MUMBAI: Jisoo has an illustrious career as a K-pop idol, being under the band BLACKPINK, but she made it big with her acting skills in the entertainment industry after she debuted in the K-drama Snowdrop along with Jung Hae-in. She was widely appreciated for her delicate acting chops and her absolutely outstanding chemistry with Hae-in.

Even after getting a lot of appreciation for the drama, the drama still went through a lot of controversies for distorting historical facts because it showed a North Korean spy falling in love with a South Korean University student. After going through a massive controversy the drama still has earned a decent viewership rating and has collected a good amount of moolah.

But, do you know how much the actors in the famous K-drama Snowdrop got paid for each episode? Keep reading to find out!

Based on information provided by SBS and reported by NME, BLACKPINK's Jisoo earned $81,000 USD per episode for her role in Snowdrop. During the period from December 2021 to January 2022, the idol-actress appeared in the JTBC drama. In addition to Jisoo, the lead male actor of Snowdrop, Jung Hae-in, also received 110 million (approximately US$81,000) for each episode of the K-drama.

For those who might not know, the show Snowdrop, starring Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, is set in the 1980s in South Korea. During this time, there were significant historical events, including the involvement of the North Korean Army and the country's shift from dictatorship to democracy. The backdrop also captures the rise of students actively participating in politics, contributing to the dynamic atmosphere of the era.

When the drama had to go through a lot of criticisms, the director had said that, “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime.”

On a different note, Jisoo is currently making headlines for her significant breakthrough role as she steps into the world of Korean movies with "Omniscient Reader." This movie will also star Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and other key actors in important roles.

Credit goes to Koimoi.