What! Did Angelina Jolie pull her interviewer into the pool at the Golden Globe? Here's what happened

MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie mostly has a very composed demeanor in public but has a wild side at a young age. The actress has played a mother, a lover, an agent, and more in her career and has gained a lot of accolades for her work, including her film Gia.

She won a Golden Globes award for it, and the fans and the journalist Jeremy Louwerse will never forget how she celebrated. Jolie jumped into the pool after the ceremony and pulled Jeremy in, damaging the microphone.

Gia is a biographical film by Michael Cristofer that came out in 1998. It is about the life and times of Gia Carangi. She was one of the first supermodels. The film also featured Mila Kunis and Elizabeth Mitchell in significant roles. Jolie was seen in the titular role as a fiery bis*xual model who is short-tempered but also has a fantastic personality. It has a 6.9 rating on IMDb.

After Angelina Jolie won the Golden Globes award for her performance in Gia, she kept her promise to jump in the water, but before doing so, she went on to grab a glass of champagne when Access interviewer Jeremy Louwerse went to her for an interview, the actress asked him to join her. But Jeremy declined the offer as he was dressed in a tuxedo. The interviewer once revealed the incident, and, per inquistr.com, Angelina was having a good time. He said, “She was swimming with a few friends, I think her brother, and drinking champagne and having a good ol’ time.”

Jeremy then found himself pulled in by Angelina Jolie, and the microphone was damaged in the process. The interviewer revealed, “The funny thing is, when she pulled me in, the mic exploded.” He also recalled what was running through his mind then, and it was not the joy of enjoying a little pool time with the gorgeous Angelina Jolie.

He said, “I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my boss is gonna be really mad at me.’ I remember that was the main thing that was going through my mind.”

The video clip has been posted on social media platform X by Raquel & her Minions, where we can see her pull Jeremy in. It seemed like sparks flew after the mic hit the water, but it wasn’t clear. The netizen’s reactions are as amusing as the clip itself.

A user commented, “If Angelina Jolie asked me in the pool with her, I would be in the water before she finished saying the word ‘get.'”

Another wrote, “When Angelina Jolie tells you to get in the pool, you get in the pool.”

One fan said, “Her vibe is amazing here.”

Followed by a person saying, “She’s such a riot.”

And, “she’s so real.”

Angelina Jolie pulling an interviewer into a pool after she won her Golden Globe (1999) pic.twitter.com/EIUAqrvCPe — Raquel & her Minions (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 28, 2022

