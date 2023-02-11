What! Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire apologizes for donning Johnny Depp-Amber Heard costumes for her Halloween look, receives major backlash

MUMBAI :Halloween is one of the most loved seasons where celebs love to experiment and show their creativity in different costumes. While some are truly amusing and amazing, some simply fail to impress and create controversies. The latter happened when Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire donned a controversial costume.

Actress Emily surprised everyone as she came in a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard costume, which has received a lot of backlash from Netizens. While Emily came dressed as Johnny Depp, her unidentified friend came dressed as Amber Heard.

What was shocking is that they enacted the infamous former couple’s 2015 domestic violence incident with a wine bottle. She has received severe backlash from netizens, check out some of the comments below;

Realizing the gravity of her Halloween look and joke that resulted in hurting people, Emily sent out a public apology that read, “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I've ever done," Hampshire said in her Wednesday statement. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people, and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future, I will do better. I'm so sorry.”

