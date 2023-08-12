When filming "The Glory," Song Hye Kyo experienced a moment of forgetfulness after being slapped by Lim Ji Yeon. This prompted her to take a break amid shooting as she candidly expressed, "My mind went blank."

MUMBAI: Song Hye-Kyo is one of those South Korean actresses who has left millions of fans impressed with her works over the past 27 years. The actress has starred in innumerable K-dramas and TV shows and has successfully proved her mettle. However, there was a point in her career when the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ actress was playing similar roles and was left disinterested in acting.

The moment when Song Hye Kyo was offered the Netflix revenge drama 'The Glory' became a pivotal turning point in her professional career. Through this series, Song Hye-Kyo showcased her versatility as an actress by taking on the challenge of portraying a bold and intense character.

Yes, during the filming of the K-drama "The Glory," Song Hye Kyo was slapped so hard by co-actress Lim Ji Yeon that she forgot her lines. This behind-the-scenes moment added an unexpected twist to the filming process, emphasizing the challenges and intensity that actors sometimes face while creating impactful scenes.

During the press conference for 'The Glory,' Song Hye Kyo shared some unknown facts about the K-drama, including the behind-the-scenes story of her most memorable scene. This gives fans insights into the challenges and unique experiences that occurred during the production of the series.

Song Hye Kyo shared her experience, stating, "I vividly remember the scene where I got slapped by Ji Yeon. It was actually where I slapped her as well. It wasn’t an easy scene. The director wanted us to do it at once, so although I’ve been working in this industry for a long time, I never got slapped properly before. It really was a proper slap. When she slapped me, my mind went blank. Nothing came to my mind at that moment. I even forgot my lines, I couldn’t remember what I had to say next."

She went on to reveal that filming had to be halted for some time to allow her and Ji Yeon to take a rest. During the break, Song Hye Kyo examined herself in the mirror and noticed a red hand mark on her face. This prompted a pause in shooting as both actresses applied ice packs to soothe the red marks before resuming filming.

