Wow! G-Dragon's travel ban lifted after the negative drug test results

MUMBAI: G-Dragon’s travel ban, imposed by South Korean police amid a suspected drug use investigation has been lifted. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency informed G-Dragon that the travel restriction would not be extended.

The travel ban on G-Dragon concluded on November 25 as the police chose not to seek an extension as per reports by The Korea Times. This decision follows reports that the BIGBANG member tested negative for drugs in both hair and nails.

G-Dragon was booked by South Korean police in late October on suspicion of drug use. Shortly after, he released a statement through his lawyer, vehemently denying the allegations and asserting that he had never used drugs.

On November 6, the Heartbreaker singer underwent police questioning and a urine drug test. After the session, G-Dragon informed the media that he received negative results for drugs and specifically requested an emergency comprehensive test.

In a recent interview on the South Korean news network, G-Dragon reiterated his innocence and refuted allegations of attempting to tamper with evidence.

G-Dragon is the most recent South Korean celebrity to undergo police investigation for suspected drug use, joining others such as Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah In in similar probes.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun Kyun's travel ban may be prolonged as part of the ongoing drug use investigation. Notably, the actor recently tested negative for drug use in his hair, as per reports.

Kwon Ji Yong, widely known as G-Dragon, is a versatile South Korean artist renowned as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and model. After a six-year training period with YG Entertainment, he debuted as the leader and rapper for the iconic group BIGBANG.

G-Dragon played a pivotal role in crafting many of the group's hits, such as Lies and Haru Haru. His solo debut, Heartbreaker, featured the eponymous chart-topping single and became a commercial success.

G-Dragon's influence extends to fashion and culture in South Korea. In June 2023, YG Entertainment announced the expiration of their exclusive contract with G-Dragon.

