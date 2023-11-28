Wow! G-Dragon's travel ban lifted after the negative drug test results

G-Dragon’s travel ban, imposed by South Korean police amid a suspected drug use investigation has been lifted. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency informed G-Dragon that the travel restriction would not be extended.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 22:04
Dragon

MUMBAI: G-Dragon’s travel ban, imposed by South Korean police amid a suspected drug use investigation has been lifted. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency informed G-Dragon that the travel restriction would not be extended.

Also read - Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music

The travel ban on G-Dragon concluded on November 25 as the police chose not to seek an extension as per reports by The Korea Times. This decision follows reports that the BIGBANG member tested negative for drugs in both hair and nails. 

G-Dragon was booked by South Korean police in late October on suspicion of drug use. Shortly after, he released a statement through his lawyer, vehemently denying the allegations and asserting that he had never used drugs.

On November 6, the Heartbreaker singer underwent police questioning and a urine drug test. After the session, G-Dragon informed the media that he received negative results for drugs and specifically requested an emergency comprehensive test. 

In a recent interview on the South Korean news network, G-Dragon reiterated his innocence and refuted allegations of attempting to tamper with evidence.

G-Dragon is the most recent South Korean celebrity to undergo police investigation for suspected drug use, joining others such as Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah In in similar probes. 

Meanwhile, Lee Sun Kyun's travel ban may be prolonged as part of the ongoing drug use investigation. Notably, the actor recently tested negative for drug use in his hair, as per reports.

Kwon Ji Yong, widely known as G-Dragon, is a versatile South Korean artist renowned as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and model. After a six-year training period with YG Entertainment, he debuted as the leader and rapper for the iconic group BIGBANG. 

G-Dragon played a pivotal role in crafting many of the group's hits, such as Lies and Haru Haru. His solo debut, Heartbreaker, featured the eponymous chart-topping single and became a commercial success. 

Also read - Wow! These South Korean films prove that superstars don't guarantee a box office hit

G-Dragon's influence extends to fashion and culture in South Korea. In June 2023, YG Entertainment announced the expiration of their exclusive contract with G-Dragon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

g dragon South Korea bigbang lee sun kyun Kwon Ji Yong YG Entertainment kpop TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 22:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are taking the next step in their relationship. They will be tying the knot in...
Wow! Netizens tease Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name after he is announced as the captain of Gujarat Titans
MUMBAI: Shubman Gill is the new captain of the Gujarat IPL team. The young cricketer is making rapid strides in his...
Woah! Let's check out Kim Kardashian's net worth as of 2023
MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian, the queen of reality TV turned savvy business mogul, has not only graced our screens but also...
Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most-awaited...
Wow! Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2, take a look
MUMBAI: Marking the 14th anniversary of their iconic collaboration Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar have taken to...
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, one of the most adored and respected actresses is Khushali Kumar....
Recent Stories
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Latest Video