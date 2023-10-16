Wow! These South Korean films prove that superstars don't guarantee a box office hit

While we stay engrossed on our mobile or TV screens while watching our favorite South Korean dramas, we don’t really go out to watch the movies in theaters (one reason is not every film gets released in India).
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 22:57
South Korean

MUMBAI : While we stay engrossed on our mobile or TV screens while watching our favorite South Korean dramas, we don’t really go out to watch the movies in theaters (one reason is not every film gets released in India).

Also read - Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music

However, it seems the South Koreans are not walking up to their nearest theater halls as well to watch their favorite stars’ projects. Nowadays, the old saying is getting proved that having superstars in a movie does not guarantee box office success.

That’s what happened with Song Joong-ki‘s Hopeless and Uhm Jung-hwa’s ‘Miss Fortune,’ as according to Korea’s integrated ticket network, the movies were released on October 15 and 11 and saw only a mere 130,000 and 40,000 accumulative viewers, respectively.

Song Joong-ki, who is popularly known for his K-dramas Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo, has returned to the big screens after 2017, where he featured in The Battle Island with Hopeless.

However, even though the movie has such star power, it didn’t surpass the box office collection of ’30 Days’ that was released a week earlier. According to a report in KBIzoom, till now, Hopeless has seen approximately 30,000 people, which is only a quarter of ’30 Days’ 130,000 audience.

Uhm Jung-hwa’s fortune with her movie ‘Miss Fortune,’ is even worse as it slipped down from third position in the box office list to fifth the next day of its release. The actress had made her way in the audience’s hearts with her performance in Doctor Cha but it seems her magic isn’t working for the movie.

As per Egg Index (Egg Index is one of the most trusted critic ratings by Korean audiences) ratings, Hopeless and Miss Fortune stand at 77% and 65%, respectively.

On the other hand, Song Kang-ho’s Cobweb and Ha Jung-woo’s Road to Boston, which aimed at the audience during the Chuseok festival, tasted the bitterness of the box office.

But at the same time, Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min’s rom-com ’30 Days’, which was considered to be the weakest, showed a huge grip over the box office success. It maintained its spot for 12 days and even surpassed 1 million viewers till now.

Also read - Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music

As quoted in KBIzoom, a multiplex theater official explained, , “In the atmosphere where the audience’s interest in Korean movies has dropped significantly, the most important thing has become ‘word of mouth’ of real audiences, not star appearances. ’30 Days’ also attracted more audiences in the second week than in the first weekend thanks to word of mouth.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

South Korea miss fortune jung-Hwa kpop TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 22:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “When you go to their office, it really gives you the feel of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ as they do treat you like family.”
MUMBAI: Kanikka Kapur, a very talented actress who is known for her iconic show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ season 2, has made...
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja reveals if Aishwarya Sharma’s injury was a plus point for him in the final round and talks about his bond with Daisy Shah
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I have a reality show in pipeline but if its Bigg Boss Season 17, I can’t confirm anything as of now”, MTV Roadies Season 19 winner Vashu Jain
MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Exclusive! Vaibhav plans on leaving Vandana, Kunal’s ex Soniya to enter his life
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
KYA BAAT HAI! Child actress and Choti Sarrdaarni fame Kevina Tak aka Param's transformation is jaw-dropping
MUMBAI: Child actor Kevina Tak is currently seen in Colors' show Udaariyaan. The talented diva was seen playing the...
Recent Stories
Kanikka Kapur
Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “When you go to their office, it really gives you the feel of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ as they do treat you like family.”
Latest Video