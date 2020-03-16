Wow! Sriya Lenka becomes the first K-pop star from India

MUMBAI: K-pop is a tremendously popular music genre amongst young adults and teenagers. It stands for Korean pop.

Sriya Lenka, an 18-year old singer from Odisha, was chosen as one of the new group members of the K-pop band, Blackswan, along with a Brazilian girl. Lenka was selected for the last leg training in Seoul to become a member of Blackswan, after the oldest member in the group, Hyeme, left in November 2020.

DR Music, the group’s promoter, had announced global auditions through a YouTube audition programme and even though just one member was going to be added, they selected these two, amongst 4000 applicants. Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil, 19 and Lenka, became the 5th and 6th members of the group.

“With their debut, we will be back with Blackswan,” announced the group in an Instagram post. Both the new members will be in Seoul for practice for the next few months and even went through some intense training process in the last 5 months that included, vocal, rap, dance lessons, etc.

Lenka, who is trained in Odissi classical dance and freestyle, hip hop and contemporary styles since she was 12, got hooked to K-pop like many youngsters her age. Lenka’s father was overjoyed with the news and his daughter’s achievements.

K-pop started out in South Korea in the 1990s that included different musical genres such as rock, hip hop and electronic music.

