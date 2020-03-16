Exclusive! “I have not implied any restrictions on me, on which role I have to do or not to do”, says Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora on his wish list

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had earlier reported, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora would be making an entry. In, the current track we saw that Arjun has regained his memory and realized that he is Karan Luthra.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shakti Arora reveals about his wish list that he wishes to fulfil in the near future.

Also read: Exclusive! There are many layers to my role; Arjun changes depending on the situation: Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora

People are surely going to love you in Kundali Bhagya as Arjun, but if asked, then what will you do next after this show?

Honestly, I do not plan my future because I feel God has always planned something big and good for you. The only things I can concentrate right now are this role and make it the best I can. I am not a multitask person; I would give my best for the show and to the makers also.

What kind of roles would you prefer to do in future?

Well, I have not implied any restrictions on me, on which role I have to do or not to do. I am hungry for great roles and this gives me a sort of satisfaction.

Also read: Exclusive! My character, Arjun, has grey shades; he wants to create trouble for Preeta: Shakti Arora on Kundali Bhagya

Any dream director with whom would you love to collaborate?

I would love work with almost every Bollywood director. I would say who does not want to shift for films or OTT; but all in all, fate decides everything. So, well if I get that kind of shift I would love to work with all the top directors.

Good Luck, Shakti!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com