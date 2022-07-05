Smart Jodi: Interesting! Trust, Girl’s Night outs and Apologies: Look at what these Jodis will have to say about them!

MUMBAI: Here’s another update from the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi. The show airs on Star Plus; the viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples giving their takes on the dynamics of relationships today.

Also Read: AMAZING! Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are grateful to their Mom for this major reason, Deet Inside

In the upcoming episode, we’ll see the show host Manish Paul questioning these interesting Jodis about the importance of Trust and their opinions on Girl’s Night out. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will have some choice things to say about this.

The Jodis give their takes on the same and Bhagyashree banters with the host as to how, the concept of a girl’s Night out is recent and now that it’s trending, she wouldn’t consider herself a girl to indulge in the same.

The Jodis will also be seen talking about how high expectations from one’s partner often leads to huge disappointments and how some adjustments need to be made to maintain a relationship. Arjun Bijlani will also be seen sharing his take on maintaining trust in one’s relationship.

Also Read: Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani