Smart Jodi: Interesting! Trust, Girl’s Night outs and Apologies: Look at what these Jodis will have to say about them!

The Jodis discuss the importance of Trust in relationships. There will be some fun banter coming up in the latest episode.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 16:24
Smart Jodi: Interesting! Trust, Girl’s Night outs and Apologies: Look at what these Jodis will have to say about them!

MUMBAI: Here’s another update from the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi. The show airs on Star Plus; the viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples giving their takes on the dynamics of relationships today.

Also Read: AMAZING! Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are grateful to their Mom for this major reason, Deet Inside

In the upcoming episode, we’ll see the show host Manish Paul questioning these interesting Jodis about the importance of Trust and their opinions on Girl’s Night out. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will have some choice things to say about this.

The Jodis give their takes on the same and Bhagyashree banters with the host as to how, the concept of a girl’s Night out is recent and now that it’s trending, she wouldn’t consider herself a girl to indulge in the same.

The Jodis will also be seen talking about how high expectations from one’s partner often leads to huge disappointments and how some adjustments need to be made to maintain a relationship. Arjun Bijlani will also be seen sharing his take on maintaining trust in one’s relationship.

Also Read: Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani

Star Plus TellyChakkar Bhagyashree fun Trust Manish Paul Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Smart Jodi Arjun Bijlani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 16:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama: Revelation! Vanraj tells Anupama the truth about his evil intentions
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the well-known actresses of the Indian film industry who marked her debut...
Swaran Ghar: High Drama! Vikram goes to Ajit’s pind to find proof, Ajit follows
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Rawat opens up on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa, shares the kind of response he gets from the viewers, reveals he is not willing to see any changes in Manav's character and much more
MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show...
EXCLUSIVE! Tanishq Rana and Stuti Trivedi BAG Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Wedding Blossoms! South actress Nayanthara to tie the knot with her beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9th
MUMBAI: Lady Superstar from the South Film Industry Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
Latest Video