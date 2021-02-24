Imlie: Will Malini now realize that Aditya and Imlie are a married couple?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie is one of the most popular shows.

After showcasing an emotional yet happy episode, the show is gearing up to unfold a big twist.

The previous episode saw Imlie getting emotional seeing the laddo cake prepared by Malini. She told Malini that her mother prepares it on her birthdays. Malini told Imlie that they heard her conversation with her mother, so she tried to make the laddo like her mother. Imlie got emotional and hugged Malini tightly.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Malini will overhear Imlie and Aditya’s conversation that will make her doubtful.

Aditya asks Imlie that can’t they forget all the mistakes and start afresh.

Aditya and Imlie use their right leg while entering the former’s room. As they enter the room together, Malini remembers the important words that the meaning of such a step is that the husband and his wife are going to be together for the whole life.

While Aditya and Imlie look at each other, Malini’s expression changes.

Will Malini now start connecting the dots and realize that Aditya and Imlie are a married couple and they have hidden the fact from everyone?

