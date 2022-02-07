Exclusive! Being on shoot daily really tires me out so on holidays I just do nothing: Shivya Pathania

MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows on &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya Pathania steals everyone's hearts by playing the character of Goddess Parvati in the show.

We got in touch with Shivya, and in an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans about her fitness mantra.

Tell us the fitness regime you follow the most.

Well, my fitness regime includes walking and dancing. They are my two top fitness favourites. Also, whenever I get time I hit the gym.

Tell us the diet regime you follow the most.

Honestly, I do not follow any particular diet. I just eat what is good and healthy in a moderate proportion which is helpful for my fitness diet-wise.

What do you do in your “me time”?

I sing, read, or just chill in my me time because being on shoot daily really tires me out so on holidays I just do nothing.

Well said, Shivya!

