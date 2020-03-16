Exclusive! Even if I receive negative comments, I take them with pride: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

Exclusive! Even if I receive negative comments, I take them with pride: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Solanki, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 spoke about the appreciation that she receives, her memories, and more.  

Also read: Exclusive! The biggest challenge was being categorised: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

Do you recollect any special memories from the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as you shoot for Naagin?

Not at all. Both the shows are quite different, as TV has grown a lot. Basically, how to portray a negative shade depends on the actor.

What kind of comments do you receive for your role?

Frankly speaking, I receive nice comments. But even if I receive negative comments, I take them with pride. All in all, it is all about the character. Even if people troll you, they are surely going to watch you.

Also read: I have long working hours on the set, so I have very little time to work out: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal

Who is the closest to you on the sets?

Basically, I am close to each and every person associated with my show, be it my co-actors or director.

Well said, Urvashi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 17:16

