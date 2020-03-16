Exclusive! Even if I receive negative comments, I take them with pride: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Solanki, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 spoke about the appreciation that she receives, her memories, and more.

Do you recollect any special memories from the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as you shoot for Naagin?

Not at all. Both the shows are quite different, as TV has grown a lot. Basically, how to portray a negative shade depends on the actor.

What kind of comments do you receive for your role?

Frankly speaking, I receive nice comments. But even if I receive negative comments, I take them with pride. All in all, it is all about the character. Even if people troll you, they are surely going to watch you.

Who is the closest to you on the sets?

Basically, I am close to each and every person associated with my show, be it my co-actors or director.

