Exclusive! “Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV”, says Apara Mehta

In an exclusive interaction with us, Apara Mehta spoke about doing cameos, expectations from her career, and what disappoints her the most.



Since this is your cameo in the show, do you feel that you might be typecast as a cameo actress?

Before the pandemic, I did an English web series, and since then I have become the cameo queen. I did it in Rishtey, Indiawali Maa, Chhoti Sarrdarni and more. Therefore, now it has become easy for me because the role is revolving around me and it is done.

So what are your expectations from your future career?

Honestly saying, I am getting positive offers as well but I am really very keen on doing an OTT show which has a potential yet challenging role, but there is something about OTT which always disappoints me.

And what is that?

The only thing which saddens me about OTT or Web Series is that they really do not want to see the known faces despite having immense experience and on the other hand, I feel that there is nothing left on television for us. Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV.

Well said, Apara!

