Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her journey so far.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 21:15
Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her journey so far.

Also read: Exclusive! “Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations, she inspired me to step into this industry”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'

How has the journey been so far for you?

My journey so far has been pretty well for me. I have been lucky that since 2013 I did not face any struggles. It was the blessing of Lord Shiva upon me, I got some of the roles which had some big potential and because of those roles, I reached this stage.

What kind of challenges have you faced so far?

The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions. I was completely new in the city as I belong to Chandigarh and some production houses gave me a warm welcome. So, my mindset completely changed after getting help and offers from the productions even though they were small they had higher potential.

Also read:  Exclusive! “To get well versed with the Gujarati language and also with the lifestyle of such a boy who is not like me was quite challenging”, Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

Who inspired you to come into this industry?

Frankly, nobody inspired me to get into the industry; it was my destiny that made me enter the industry. I had actually never planned to get into this industry. It was after my daughter’s birth I thought to get into this industry but I began with stage dramas and then slowly I reached here.

Good luck, Kanchan!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Anandi Baa Videshi Anandi Baa aur Emily Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam TellyChakkar kanchan gupta mishkat verma Jazzy Ballerini hotstar Star Plus exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 21:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Siddarth Nigam
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
MUMBAI: Tamil actor Arjun Das, best known for his work in films like Master, Kaithi and Vikram, as well as playing a...
Kaamna: Disgusting! Akansha challenges Sakhi to marry Manav and get back Yatho
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
OMG! Fans can't keep calm as Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is seen doing stunts on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade...
Must read! “I was offered a Ek Villain the first part, lekin use Samay Hamare Tevar hi kuchh aur the”, Arjun Kapoor
MUMBAI: The trailer of upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has finally hit the internet and it is getting some...
Recent Stories
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
Latest Video