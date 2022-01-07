Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her journey so far.

How has the journey been so far for you?

My journey so far has been pretty well for me. I have been lucky that since 2013 I did not face any struggles. It was the blessing of Lord Shiva upon me, I got some of the roles which had some big potential and because of those roles, I reached this stage.

What kind of challenges have you faced so far?

The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions. I was completely new in the city as I belong to Chandigarh and some production houses gave me a warm welcome. So, my mindset completely changed after getting help and offers from the productions even though they were small they had higher potential.

Who inspired you to come into this industry?

Frankly, nobody inspired me to get into the industry; it was my destiny that made me enter the industry. I had actually never planned to get into this industry. It was after my daughter’s birth I thought to get into this industry but I began with stage dramas and then slowly I reached here.

Good luck, Kanchan!

