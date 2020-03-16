Exclusive! It is okay to be a patriotic person but that does not mean that others are bad: Apara Mehta on doing a cameo in Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI : The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Apara Mehta spoke about her character, experience of shooting and more.

Tell us something about your role.

Well, I am doing a cameo role in the show. I will be seen as the sarpanch of Jamnagar who hold a big status than Anandi Baa who is the sarpanch of Gondal, Rajkot. I am also the friend of Anandi who has a similar kind of mentality that whites should not be given much importance and then later on she comes to know about her childhood friend's son who got married to a white.

How was your experience shooting with the team?

It was fabulous shooting with them, so when they approached me for this role I immediately said yes as Optimystix Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms are like my second home. And it was quite easy and fun for me as the background is Gujarati.

What message would you like to give the audience through your cameo role?

I would like to tell all that we should not be so rigid. It is okay to be a patriotic person but that does not mean that others are bad, we should have the acceptance kind of attitude.

Good luck, Apara!

