Exclusive! "Getting an invitation from President and Prime Minister for lunch or dinner was a privilege to me", recalls Apara Mehta in an exclusive interaction

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Apara Mehta revealed about what is there in her bucket list, and what responses she received so far.

What is there on your bucket list?

Well, there are lots of things in the future, I want to do theatre plays and lots more, but there is for sure I would love to collaborate with the nice production house, wherein I am able to do cameo roles but I do not want myself to get bonded with a continuity role.

Since you have given your half of the age to industry, so what kind of responses you have received so far?

I remember I was gathered at a public event, and I was having the new brand Santro car at that time, so the ladies gathered me and my car which was shocking to me and my family members who accompanied me. Also, at an international airport, I remember people remembering me as an Indian actor especially my association with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

What was the glorious moment at that time which you still cherish?

Getting an invitation from President and Prime Minister for lunch or dinner was a privilege for me. And then, getting several Pooja’s by me was one of the eye-candy moments which cannot be explained to new-gen actors.

Well said, Apara! Apara Mehta is amongst the most cherished and talented actresses in the enteratinment world and one cannot neglect her contribution.

