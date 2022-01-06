Exclusive! I am my own fashion designer: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Deepali Saini on her fashion mantra

In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up on her fashion mantra and on how she manages to look like a complete fashionista.
Exclusive! I am my own fashion designer: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Deepali Saini on her fashion mantra

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, as we earlier reported, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini will make a grand entry in the Rashmi Sharma show.

In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up on her fashion mantra and on how she manages to look like a complete fashionista.

Tell us about your fashion mantra.

I do not follow any person. Therefore, I am my own fashion designer. I design my own clothes. But honestly, I have received compliments for my dressing sense because all my friends like it.

Your fashion must-haves?

Those would be sarees, denims, tops, evening gowns, and hot pants. I love to wear red, black, pink, and white. I did not like red earlier because I felt it is a vibrant colour as I played Laxmi Mata for a long time. But now, I love the colour red so much that my car is also red.

Any shopping preference?

I prefer online shopping or street-side shopping. I refrain from mall shopping.

Good luck, Deepali!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video