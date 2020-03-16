Exclusive! I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, because nobody else can add that kind of royalty to films: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Deepali Saini

In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up on her growth, wish list, and more.
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, as we earlier reported, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini will make a grand entry in the Rashmi Sharma show.

Since you have been a part of various serials so far, which role is the closest to you?

I was doing a show on Big Magic named Narayan Narayan, in which I had played the role of Laxmi Mata (Goddess), and it was challenging for me to wear the heavy jewellery and be in that attire, but it was a memorable role.

What kind of growth do you see in the near future?

Well, who doesn’t want to see personal growth, but if you ask about my dream role, I want to play a wonder woman. Soon, I will be doing a play with veteran actor Punit Issar based on Ramayana.

Any dream director you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, because nobody else can add that kind of royalty to films.

Good luck, Deepali!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

