Exclusive! It is my dream to participate in Bigg Boss: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Deepali Sahini

In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up about doing this reality show and about the Bigg Boss contestant she does not like.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 04:36
Exclusive! It is my dream to participate in Bigg Boss: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Deepali Sahini

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, as we earlier reported, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini will make a grand entry in the Rashmi Sharma show. In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up about doing reality shows and about the Bigg Boss contestant she does not like.

Also read: Exclusive! I am okay with being given a look similar to that of Komolika, but I want people to remember me as the female version of Shakuni: Deepali Saini on playing the negative role in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Which reality show would you love to do?

Well, I am Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan fan, so it is my dream to do Bigg Boss. I follow every season of the show. But I do believe in hard work rather than controversy, so I know my hard work will pay off one day.

Who is your favourite contestant so far?

Well, my favourite contestant so far is Shehnaaz Gill, Asim, and Shamita Shetty. When I heard about Tejasswi winning BB15, I was disappointed and disheartened. From my point of view, either Karan or Shamita should have lifted the trophy.

Also read: Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Do you follow Naagin 6?

Well, as I said, I do not like Tejasswi, so I do not follow it. I prefer to follow Anupamaa as Anupamaa and Anuj as my favourites and I am really excited for their marriage.

Good luck, Deepali!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Deepali Saini Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Star Plus Sneha Jain Disney+ Hotstar rashmi sharma Sony SAB SAB TV Bhakarwadi Sony Liv Sony Entertainment Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 04:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan: Happiness! Agastya gains back his lost memories with Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much-loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Pandya Store: OMG! Gautam SLAPS Dev for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Aryan plans a romantic date for Imlie, however, Jyoti is intolerable and plans plotting against the duo to spoil their date
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Anupamaa: Aww! Pregnant Kinjal expresses her dream wish to Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan: Upcoming TWIST! Agastya recalls memory, masterplans to expose Meera
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! It is my dream to participate in Bigg Boss: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Deepali Sahini
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade
Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade
Latest Video