Exclusive! It is my dream to participate in Bigg Boss: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Deepali Sahini

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, as we earlier reported, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini will make a grand entry in the Rashmi Sharma show. In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up about doing reality shows and about the Bigg Boss contestant she does not like.

Which reality show would you love to do?

Well, I am Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan fan, so it is my dream to do Bigg Boss. I follow every season of the show. But I do believe in hard work rather than controversy, so I know my hard work will pay off one day.

Who is your favourite contestant so far?

Well, my favourite contestant so far is Shehnaaz Gill, Asim, and Shamita Shetty. When I heard about Tejasswi winning BB15, I was disappointed and disheartened. From my point of view, either Karan or Shamita should have lifted the trophy.

Do you follow Naagin 6?

Well, as I said, I do not like Tejasswi, so I do not follow it. I prefer to follow Anupamaa as Anupamaa and Anuj as my favourites and I am really excited for their marriage.

