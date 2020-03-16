Exclusive! “I am very close to Shweta Rajput and Ojas Rawal on the sets”, says Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 19:05
Shruti Rawat

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan revealed her bond on the sets and learned from her journey.

Also read: Exclusive! “I am hugely inspired by the women who are competitive and jealous”, says Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

Who is the most closest to you on the sets?

I am very close to Shweta Rajput and Ojas Rawal on the sets. Otherwise, I get along with everyone on the sets.

Tell us about the bond with the rest cast and crew?

Well, before beginning the show our director – Kedar Shinde, took out the time before and he made sure that we get along with everyone, we study the character and build up the character in such a way so that it gets reflected on-screen. Talking about Jazzy, we help a lot to her in the Hindi language. We feel secure in fact on the sets.

Also read:  Exclusive! Doing a comedy character in the middle of a romantic storyline is also a huge task: Ojas Rawal of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

What has learnt from your journey?

My journey so far has been for 14 years now, so frankly I had never thought to become an actor but it was destined that I became an actor. And yes, I do my work with a full heart and give 500%.

Good luck, Shruti!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com


 

Anandi Baa Videshi Anandi Baa aur Emily Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam TellyChakkar kanchan gupta mishkat verma Jazzy Ballerini hotstar Star Plus exclusive interview
