Exclusive! Doing a comedy character in the middle of a romantic storyline is also a huge task: Ojas Rawal of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ojas Rawal revealed how he bagged the role, his challenges and more.

Also read: Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

How did you bag this role?

I was actually for a film in Gondal when Optimystix called and this would be my hat trick. After my show - Sargam Ki Sadde Satti, they told me about this show, and the backdrop was Gujarati, though earlier it was not... so fortunately I was at Gondal at that time. It was Star Plus and Optimystix. Then they explained this role to me. So, as an artist, I can say that an artist comes to know whether it is custom designed or crafted. I sent two videos for two different roles and then I got selected for this role as Gulab Das.

How do you relate to your character?

This is something which I have not done before. Gulab Das is a character of a spoilt brat son-in-law but in real life, I am not that spoilt brat and also not a son-in-law. The only thing which relates to me is comedy. It is globally accepted that comedy is the hardest to perform and fortunately it comes to me naturally. And Gulab Das is indeed a true follower of Parimal Baba to achieve success. But talking about Anandi Baa, she is worried about Gulab Das and Emily. Gulab Das does not care about Emily but since she is the biggest enemy of Anandi Baa, he does a friendship with her.

Also read: Exclusive! Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

What were the challenges you faced in putting this role together?

Designing the character is one of the biggest challenges and it should not be the same as which were done before. It should have some uniqueness and react according to the plot with every minute thing. Doing a comedy character in the middle of a romantic storyline is also a huge task.

Good luck, Ojas!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com