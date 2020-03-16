Exclusive! I am working with an ensemble cast so there is no pressure really, but there is a big challenge: Ojas Rawal of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI : The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ojas Rawal opens up about the challenges of playing this role, the appreciation he receives for his performance and the bond he shares with the team.

Also read: Exclusive! Doing a comedy character in the middle of a romantic storyline is also a huge task: Ojas Rawal of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

What response are you getting for your role?

Well, I feel blessed that my role is getting appreciated globally. I get surprised when people from the United States and many other places appreciate my role and the show.

Do you feel any kind of pressure for this role?

I am working with an ensemble cast so there is no pressure really, but there is a big challenge. To maintain consistency and deliver what the audience expects is the main thing.

Also read: Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

Tell us about the bond that you share with the cast and crew.

The entire cast and crew are cordial with each other. But talking about Mishkat Verma, he is an absolute angel, Jazzy is open to learning, Kanchan and I sing Karaoke, and with Shruti Rawat, it is like a Tom and Jerry kind of relationship.

Good luck, Ojas!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com



