Exclusive! "I and Fahmaan are just good friends and nothing beyond that", says Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. It stars Sumbul Toqueer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles of Imlie and Aryan. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town

In an exclusive interaction of Sumbul with Tellychakkar, she spoke about her relationship with Fahmaan Khan, her bond with Ulka, Gaurav and Pranali and much more.

Since your Jodi with Fahamaan aka Aryan and people do tag you both are #AryLie, what is your take on the relationship?

Well, I am aware of the people’s comments but I would love to say to all that I and Fahmaan are just good friends and nothing beyond that.

We have also seen you bonding with Ulka, Pranali and Gaurav so what kind of bond do you share with them while shooting for Ravivaar with Star Parivaar?

Well, I still remember my first meeting with Ulka which was at a dance academy. I saw her and said, “Aree, yeh to Jhansi ki Rani”, and I told her about the same to my dad as well. But honestly, she also does not know about this but indeed now she is my good friend now. And talking about Pranali, I met her on the sets of Raviwaar with Star Pariwaar and she became a good friend of mine because until the meeting, I thought girls cannot be my friend and only Fahmaan is my good friend but sometimes, Pranali calls me and we do a lot of masti over a phone call. Well with Gaurav bhaiya, our bond is something different but during 1st episode, I remember he was teasing me when they all won.

But talking about the sets, who is super notorious on the sets?

Until Cheeni aka Keva Shefali arrived, I was the most notorious but now she takes the limelight. But yes, she is cute and I take her on my back and roam around on sets which gives me the feeling of Vikram Betaal.

