Exclusive! I avoid consuming sugar and wheat, and I engage in a lot of physical activity: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra on his fitness regime

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 20:25
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani , Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, and Halla Bol. Apart from television serials, he has also acted in two films, Rakhtbeej and Heroine.

Currently, he is gaining a lot of appreciation for the negative role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. Over the years, he has surprised the audiences with his impeccable performances and diverse character portrayal.

Tell us about the fitness regime you follow.

Balaji Telefilms is known to portray larger than life negative characters. So for my fitness regime, I avoid consuming sugar and wheat, and I engage in a lot of physical activity.

Any particular exercises?

Sometimes, I am very lazy when it comes to exercising. I vary my routine between running, dancing, gymming, and workouts.

Any particular diet you follow?

I do not follow a diet but I have made a lot of replacements in my food.

Good luck, Sanjay!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Latest Video