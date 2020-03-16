Exclusive! “I believe that Fashion is a form of art, and it is a way of expressing your taste in style”, Ishaan Singh Manhas reveals his fashion mantra

MUMBAI: Ishaan Singh Manhas is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town. He was last seen in Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma starrer Sasural Genda Phool 2, which recently went off-air. He was also a part of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann, Krishna Chali London, Mere Angne Mein, Swim Team, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Aadha Full, and Hamari Sister Didi.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ishaan Singh Manhas revealed the fashion mantra he opts for.

Also read: Exclusive! I am looking for a compatible life partner: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas

Tell us about the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

Well, the five –fashion must-haves in my wardrobe are types of denim, hoodies, casual shirts, tracks, and t-shirts with a perfect fit.

Any particular brand you prefer the most?

I am not brand conscious. For me, it’s more about the quality, design, and fit. Personally, the brand names do not bother and matter to me much.

Also read: Exclusive! My personal favourite is Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas

Tell us about your passion for fashion.

I believe that Fashion is a form of art, and it is a way of expressing your taste in style. One should know how to carry themselves in whatever they choose to wear.

Well said, Ishaan!

For more news and updates, stay glued to telychakkar.com