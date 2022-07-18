Exclusive! I believe in no comparison with any other actors, I just believe in doing my job in a better way: Naagin 6's Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreshth Nag

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town. Tejasswi has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying the character of Pratha in Naagin 6. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Naag talked about people’s reactions, his success mantra and more.

What kind of reactions have you received so far for your performance?

Fortunately, I have not faced any kind of criticism so far but yes, whenever I left a show in the middle of the road, I have got direct messages to come back soon. I have not faced any negative comments yet.

What is your success mantra?

I believe in no comparison with any other actors, I just believe in doing my job in a better way, and after returning home I want to just lead a normal life. I do not see who is in what position I believe in hard work.

What would you like to tell your fans?

You all are going to see me on the bigger screen soon, please support and shower your love upon me.

Well said, Tusharr!

