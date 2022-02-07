Exclusive! I feel if some actors are saying that doing stunts is difficult then I would like to say they are faking it: Naagin 6’s Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Naag

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and Tejasswi's chemistry with Simba has become the talk of the town. Tejasswi has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying the character of Pratha in Naagin 6. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tusharr Khanna aka Sarvashreth Naag talked about his me time, facing difficulty in doing stunts and his inspiration.

How do you spend time with yourself?

I read a lot of books and I tune into music. I sometimes sing, compose, and sometimes I play the guitar too. That is one of my sides which I follow but in fact, I do sing Bollywood songs which are of Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh, and also sing romantic-Sufi songs. Talking about books I love reading concepts based on spiritual, life works, psychology, energy and so on. In fact, I am very curious to know about the mindset of people so that is why I read books on mind as well. But all in all, I find answers to all the queries.

How much is it difficult to do stunts in the show?

Honestly, I feel there is no such difficulty to do the stunts in the show. I feel if some actors are saying that doing stunts is difficult then I would like to say they are faking it, so I always try to make it effortless without taking pressure.

Who has inspired you in your life?

I really get inspired by Shah Rukh Khan as I can relate to his journey. I also want to become King like him.

