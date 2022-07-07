Exclusive! “I believe that rather than following a crash diet people should follow a basic diet”, Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma on her fitness mantra

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma revealed the fitness mantra she follows to look fab!

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had reported earlier, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora has made an entry in the show. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed the entries of Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Ananya Gambhir as of now.

Tell us about the fitness regime you follow!

I try to work out every day and I avoid eating or consuming sugar. I believe that rather than following a crash diet people should follow a basic diet which was pioneered by our ancestors like eating by 7 pm or so.

Do you follow any particular diet?

My diet is quite basic, I prefer eating normal Ghar ka khana very less, like normal subji roti, but yes, I am lactose intolerant so I do not consume any diet product.

Tell us about your “me-time”.

I mostly stay alone so I talk to myself a lot; I feel it is important to talk to yourself because then you will be able to find answers to unsolved quizzes.

Good luck, Niya!

