Exclusive! "It was not that easy for me to shoot a romantic scene with Shakti": Kundali Bhagya's Niya Sharma on working with Shakti Arora

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, Niya Sharma revealed about starring opposite Shakti Arora, how she bagged the role and more.

 

Niya Sharma

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had reported earlier, post death of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora would be making a new entry in the show. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed new entries in the show like Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Aananya Gambhir as of now.

Also read: Exclusive! My character, Arjun, has grey shades; he wants to create trouble for Preeta: Shakti Arora on Kundali Bhagya

How did you bag the role?

I was actually auditioning for various roles, and they were looking for the next entries as well, so I guess my audition tape must have reached them and thus I got this opportunity to work with the wonderful team of Kundali Bhagya.

How is it working with Shakti Arora?

It has been one week on the set and my most of the scenes are with him, so I feel Shakti is quite a generous person being a senior actor. Generally what happens is that if someone is a senior very confronting type but the moment we meet on the sets it was like normal. A lot of shoots are happening these days and our first shoot was to do a romantic dance and to portray that we are madly in love for the very first time, so it was not that easy for me to shoot a romantic scene with Shakti, but he made it very easy for me.

Also read: Exclusive! There are many layers to my role; Arjun changes depending on the situation: Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora

How is it for you to team up with Balaji yet another time after Kalash?

Well, honestly the experience as of now is superb. It is a great feeling for me to be on the sets of Kundali Bhagya but yes since this is my second show with them, now I am treated well to another level.

Good luck, Niya!

