Exclusive! I think if you have a toned body everything will look good on you: Kundali Bhagya actress Niya Sharma on her fashion mantra

As we had reported earlier, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora has made an entry in the show. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed the entries of Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Ananya Gambhir as of now.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma revealed her fashion mantra. Read on.

Tell us about the fashion mantra you follow.

To be very honest I have not put any potential about the fashion quotient in the creative call for the look but later I will put in my elements but personally, I feel comfy in shorts and a t-shirt which help me look hot and sexy. I think if you have a toned body everything will look good on you.

Tell us about the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

My wardrobe is quite basic. I feel the more you keep your wardrobe simple the more it looks good. It is better not to keep extras or over fashionable clothes, especially when you are staying in a city like Mumbai.

What are your shopping preferences?

Honestly, I get bored of shopping in the mall that’s why I always prefer online shopping, and my brands are never fixed.

