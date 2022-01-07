Exclusive! I think if you have a toned body everything will look good on you: Kundali Bhagya actress Niya Sharma on her fashion mantra

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma reveals her fashion mantra.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 23:33
Exclusive! I think if you have a toned body everything will look good on you: Kundali Bhagya actress Niya Sharma on her fashion

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had reported earlier, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora has made an entry in the show. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed the entries of Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Ananya Gambhir as of now.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma revealed her fashion mantra. Read on.

Also read: Exclusive! "It was not that easy for me to shoot a romantic scene with Shakti": Kundali Bhagya's Niya Sharma on working with Shakti Arora

Tell us about the fashion mantra you follow.

To be very honest I have not put any potential about the fashion quotient in the creative call for the look but later I will put in my elements but personally, I feel comfy in shorts and a t-shirt which help me look hot and sexy. I think if you have a toned body everything will look good on you.

Tell us about the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

My wardrobe is quite basic. I feel the more you keep your wardrobe simple the more it looks good. It is better not to keep extras or over fashionable clothes, especially when you are staying in a city like Mumbai.

Also read: Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma

What are your shopping preferences?

Honestly, I get bored of shopping in the mall that’s why I always prefer online shopping, and my brands are never fixed.

Good luck, Niya!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 23:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Upcoming Drama! Kavya breaks down as Reyansh marries someone else, Simar goes to Badi Maa
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 is a much-loved show. The upcoming episodes will definitely unfold some interesting twists...
MUST READ! Udaariyaan's Simran aka Chetna Singh gets CANDID about reacting to the hate comments she reads for her mother's character in Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Ekbir is my inspiration and he pushes me to do every stunt: Mohit Malik
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved actors on television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Doli...
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. It...
HOTNESS ALERT! Geeta Basra can slay any outfit in STYLE; these pictures are PROOF
MUMBAI: One of the most glamorous celebrities, Geeta Basra enjoys an impressive fan following. Also read:...
AWESOME! Tushar Kalia looks sizzling hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
Latest Video