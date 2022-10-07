Exclusive! “I do not think I hold pressure; in fact, in return, I give pressure to all”, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Solanki, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 opened up differences, Bigg Boss diaries and the feeling of pressure to shoot.

What differences do you feel while shooting for the show?

Honestly, there are no such differences but yes if technicalities are asked then technology. But then for us, the main aim is to deliver to the audience what they want.

Since many actors on the set have the background of Bigg Boss, so do you all share any kind of anecdotes together?

Frankly telling you, we do not get time to speak up so these kinds of chats are very rare. Yes, if it happens by any chance it happens by the flow.

Do you hold any pressure for shooting for one of the top serials?

Well, I do not think I hold pressure; in fact, in return, I give pressure to all. But thankfully it is only in professional terms.

