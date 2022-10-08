Exclusive! "I feel Vaishnavi Mcdonald Ji, Sooraj Thapar Ji, Asmita Sharma and Ashi Singh are the most professional actors," says Pratham Kunwar of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratham Kunwar and asked him about the bond that he shares with the cast and crew of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which was launched a few months ago and features two Meets; Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for portraying the negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen in a positive role in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback in the show.

Tell us about the bond that you share with the entire cast and crew of your show:

Well, everybody is close to me, but I share a great bond with Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi as she is my partner in crime, also I share a great bond with the rest of the cast as well. But to be very much specific there are very fewer scenes of mine with Shagun and Ashi so do not have much interaction, but still, they are great buddies.

Who is the most professional actor on the sets?

Well everybody is a professional actor but on a personal note, I feel Vaishnavi Mcdonald Ji, Sooraj Thapar Ji, Asmita Sharma and Ashi Singh are the most professional actors. They are all so dedicated, and talented and are wonderful humans as well.

Who inspires you most on the sets?

I really get inspired by Vaishnavi Mcdonald Ji on the sets by looking at her craft and the way she builds an aura, which really motivates me a lot.

Good Luck, Pratham!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video