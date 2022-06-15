Exclusive! I gained a lot of patience while portraying Yashomati Maiyaa: Neha Sargam

In an exclusive interaction with us, Neha Sargam aka Yashomati Maiya spilled the beans on tackling challenges, her inspiration, and her childhood memories.
 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 15:28
Neha Sargam

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In line with the content preference of the audience, the channel is reviving the immemorial tale of Lord Krishna in its newest offering, Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, which premiered on 13th June 2022.

The show presents viewers with a novel perspective on the life of Krishna, one where the spotlight will be put on the loving mother-son bond between Yashoda and Krishna.

Also read: Exclusive! “I shouldn’t look quintessential to those mothers who played mothers to incarnated roles”: Neha Sargam on playing the role of Yashomati Maiyaa

In an exclusive interaction with us, Neha Sargam aka Yashomati Maiya spilled the beans on tackling challenges, her inspiration, and her childhood memories.

How did you tackle the challenges of portraying this kind of role?
Well, honestly, I gained a lot of patience while portraying this character. It is my responsibility to do justice to my role. I will not sleep at night if it is not done properly.

Your inspiration for this role?
I have not taken any inspiration from people who have played iconic roles, because it would be repetitive. But yes, I have taken references from mothers around me, including my mother. Usually, I ask people around me about their mothers. I also ask my hair dresser to narrate lines so as to break monotony.

Also read: Neha Sargam to play Yashoda in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Any childhood memory you recollect while shooting for the show?
I recollect that my mother used to make artifacts before me coming back from school. So when I held a sparrow in my hand while shooting for the show, I actually recollect those memories of mine with her.

Good luck, Neha!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala Lord Krishna Vrindavan Romiit Raaj Neha Sargam Suman Gupta TellyChakkar Rahul Sharma Sony tv Sony Liv Sony Entertainment Television exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 15:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Zee TV’s Ashi Singh talks about shooting with a baby bump for the upcoming sequence in Meet
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa finds Chirag’s name in the paper
MUMBAI : Dipti’s parents regret their decision to tie the knot with Pushpa’s family.Sony SAB is gearing up for a new...
Exclusive! I gained a lot of patience while portraying Yashomati Maiyaa: Neha Sargam
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya: It’s not Rishabh-Preeta wedding, Sherlyn’s plan to fail
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Exclusive! Bazaar fame Rajdeep Singh Kharoud roped in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
EXCLUSIVE! Roselyn D'Souza bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is known for...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site
Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site
Latest Video