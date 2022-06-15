Exclusive! I gained a lot of patience while portraying Yashomati Maiyaa: Neha Sargam

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In line with the content preference of the audience, the channel is reviving the immemorial tale of Lord Krishna in its newest offering, Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, which premiered on 13th June 2022.

The show presents viewers with a novel perspective on the life of Krishna, one where the spotlight will be put on the loving mother-son bond between Yashoda and Krishna.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Neha Sargam aka Yashomati Maiya spilled the beans on tackling challenges, her inspiration, and her childhood memories.

How did you tackle the challenges of portraying this kind of role?

Well, honestly, I gained a lot of patience while portraying this character. It is my responsibility to do justice to my role. I will not sleep at night if it is not done properly.

Your inspiration for this role?

I have not taken any inspiration from people who have played iconic roles, because it would be repetitive. But yes, I have taken references from mothers around me, including my mother. Usually, I ask people around me about their mothers. I also ask my hair dresser to narrate lines so as to break monotony.

Any childhood memory you recollect while shooting for the show?

I recollect that my mother used to make artifacts before me coming back from school. So when I held a sparrow in my hand while shooting for the show, I actually recollect those memories of mine with her.

