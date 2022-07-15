Exclusive! I had to face thousands of rejections every day but had to keep a big smile on my face: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma on her journey

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma revealed her journey so far and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 18:39
Niya Sharma

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had reported earlier, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora has made an entry. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed the entries of Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Ananya Gambhir as of now.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma revealed her journey so far and more.

Also read: Exclusive! I think if you have a toned body everything will look good on you: Kundali Bhagya actress Niya Sharma on her fashion mantra

How has the journey been so far?

Well, it is full of struggles, and it was completely a roller coaster ride. I did not get anything on the plate. I had to face thousands of rejections every day but had to keep a big smile on my face. But now I feel fortunate enough that I am getting good roles and my graph has been growing day by day at a very good pace.

What were the challenges you faced?

Coming to Mumbai city was the biggest challenge for me just to find a job. I started off my career as an accountant in a food chain where I did not have a dressing style. I felt that Mumbai was a different country. Speaking English was one of the challenges. Once upon a time, I did not have money to buy cosmetics equipment. My boss’ wife helped me to groom and one fine casting director saw me and auditioned me for an ad shoot and that’s how I started off my journey.

Also read: Exclusive! "It was not that easy for me to shoot a romantic scene with Shakti": Kundali Bhagya's Niya Sharma on working with Shakti Arora

Did you face any kind of casting couch experience?

Fortunately, I am blessed that I did not face any casting couch experiences; everything was real and organic.

Good luck, Niya!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Shakti Arora Arjun niya sharma Sharda in Tenali Rama
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 18:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'My elder son is definitely preparing himself to become an actor' Sudhanshu Pandey on his sons' Career Plans, his love story and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
BFF GOALS! Imlie and Banni have turned INSEPARABLE in no time; Here's why
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Major Twist! Yuvraj’s plan fails, Kabir is still determined to marry Katha
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa to meet Choti Anu in the Kapadia mansion; is this some foreboding for further drama?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! There was a point in my life where my look became my enemy: Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth
MUMBAI: Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows...
Pandya Store: What! Krish is intent on marrying Kirti, threatens to elope with her
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF
Latest Video