Exclusive! I had to face thousands of rejections every day but had to keep a big smile on my face: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma on her journey

As we had reported earlier, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora has made an entry. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed the entries of Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Ananya Gambhir as of now.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma revealed her journey so far and more.

How has the journey been so far?

Well, it is full of struggles, and it was completely a roller coaster ride. I did not get anything on the plate. I had to face thousands of rejections every day but had to keep a big smile on my face. But now I feel fortunate enough that I am getting good roles and my graph has been growing day by day at a very good pace.

What were the challenges you faced?

Coming to Mumbai city was the biggest challenge for me just to find a job. I started off my career as an accountant in a food chain where I did not have a dressing style. I felt that Mumbai was a different country. Speaking English was one of the challenges. Once upon a time, I did not have money to buy cosmetics equipment. My boss’ wife helped me to groom and one fine casting director saw me and auditioned me for an ad shoot and that’s how I started off my journey.

Did you face any kind of casting couch experience?

Fortunately, I am blessed that I did not face any casting couch experiences; everything was real and organic.

