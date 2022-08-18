Exclusive! “I had referred to Jennifer Winget’s character – Maya from the Beyhadh series for being Manushi,” says Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi from Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and featured two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Sharain Khanduja is getting lots of attention for her role in the show Meet. She is playing the character of Manushi Hooda in the Zee TV show. She made her acting debut with the popular StarPlus show Ishqbaaaz.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi talked about her journey, references she took for Manushi’s role and more.

How has the journey been so far for you?

My journey is quite interesting and this is the first time I am doing a negative role, and I did not expect that I could do really well in this kind of a role. Every day is a new learning and a challenge for me but yes, I am enjoying it fully and I never knew that I could do the negative role well.

There were many challenges we suppose, so how did you tackle those challenges?

I really worked very hard for the same and I used to feel every scene of mine so as to behave like a negative person, but in the reality, I am a very positive and emotional person. In the initial few days, I used to cry reading the lines of the scene. I used to remind myself that Manushi cannot cry and thus, made myself strong. But the appreciation and awards made to do good work ahead!

Have you referred to someone for a negative role?

I had referred to Jennifer Winget’s character – Maya from the Beyhadh series for being Manushi, and yes, she is my inspiration too. I had kept Maya in the mind for her subtleness.

Good Luck, Sharain!

