Exclusive! “I have been getting offers but I like to take a break after one project and then start something new”, Saath Nibahana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel on her new projects

MUMBAI: Rupal Patel is a well-known actress. She is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in the hit TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The show was immensely popular and even has a successful second season.

But the popularity of the first show has set a benchmark that no other show could have.

The characters of the show especially have become unforgettable. Kokila Modi is still a household name and fans of the show are very ardent and still rewatch the show. Because of the immense popularity of the show, the channel decided to do a rerun of the popular show and it started airing soon.

Rupal Patel who was last seen in Tere Mera Saath Rahe and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key spoke to TellyChakkar about her character becoming iconic and Saath Nibhana Saathiya coming back for a rerun.

Saath Nibahana Saathiya is coming back for a rerun and it is such a monumental thing. What is your reaction to that?

I am really humbled and grateful. I am so fortunate that people have loved the show and your character that is still relevant and even if it is in some form of reel or video that people have been showering us with this amount of love. I am so very humbled and appreciative of the love that I get, that people are excited to see me and my projects, it is definitely a great feeling. And the amount of love this character and this show has gotten has been life-changing. I am really lucky and grateful to be a part of such an iconic show.

You have played characters that really strong and these are powerful women, is that a conscious choice?

Not really, I think more than a conscious choice it is what suits my voice, my personality. I went to the National School of Drama and I'm a theatre artist so whichever strong roles I am offered I try to do my very best and do justice to them.

What do you think is so special about Saath Nibhana Saathiya that has struck a chord with the fans?

I think it is the storyline. The show has a very strong storyline and the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law eventually transforms into a mother-daughter relationship. The way Kokila loves Gopi and is so protective of her but she will also scold her when she is wrong. This dynamic between strong women and how they approach their relationship is what definitely I think has been a solid point.

Fans have been waiting patiently to see you back on screen. Is there any project that you are working on?

I am so happy to hear that and through Tellychakkar I would like to express my gratitude to all the fans for there unconditional love and support. I also want to thank all of my team, the people at Saath Nibhana Saathiya and the co-stars. Our directors and producers and Star Plus for always giving me a platform. I have been getting offers but I like to take a break after one project and then start something new. So definitely will look out for something that is exciting.

Saath Nibana Saathiya’s first season is coming back for re-run and the fans could’nt be more excited.

