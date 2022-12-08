Exclusive! “I love to watch films, draw something, read out books and eat“, says Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky of Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. It showcases a different kind of love story between Ranveer aka Vivian Dsena and Suhani aka Eisha Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky revealed her fashion and fitness mantras and what she does during her 'me-time'.

What are your fitness and fashion mantras?

Well, for fitness concerns, I diet and do regular exercise and talk about the fashion concerns, then I just follow the trends which are trending well and which are suitable to me.

What is your diet regime and what are the five fashion 'must-haves' you follow?

I am a foodie, but I always opt to consume homemade food, but only on a cheat day, I do opt for street food. But, as far as my dressing is concerned, that I opt for wearing decent clothes with matching hairstyle and footwear! I have always loved to experiment with fashion.

What are your shopping preferences and what u do in your 'me time'?

I prefer to shop for light colours and always check out the price tag. And in my 'Me-time', I love to watch films, draw something, read out books and eat.

Good Luck, Dolly!

