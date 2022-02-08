Exclusive! “I want to do a similar kind of role of Heath Ledger's Joker” - Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shardul Pandit aka Armaan spoke about the wish lists he wants to fulfill in the near future.

What growth are you expecting in the next future?

I wish to change television journalism first and foremost. Many people have a mindset that if you are doing TV then only you are acting, but people are doing short films, documentaries, and web series as well. And if we talk about TV, then unless and until a person does not go to Bigg Boss House or do a fiction show, they are not considered as actor or performer well, my goal is to change this thinking. So, when I am doing a radio show, people consider me an RJ, when I am hosting people consider me an anchor, but know I am an artist. I want to create a different kind of work.

Any dream role you have in your mind?

It is very difficult to say for an actor about his or her dream role. Having said that, I want to do a similar kind of role of Heath Ledger's Joker. I want to do silent roles and also now I am open to mythological roles. In short, I want to do roles that are off-beat and would love to concentrate on love stories as well.

Which director you would love to work with?

I would love to collaborate with everyone, I am not sure if they know me or not but if asked namely then Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap.

Good luck, Shardul!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com