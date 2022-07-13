Exclusive! I was very sceptical because he is a very big star and I should not look odd in front of him: Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni

In an exclusive interview with us, Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni speaks about how she bagged the role, starring opposite Shoaib Ibrahim and more.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 19:49
Ayushi Khurana

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

In an exclusive interview with us, Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni speaks about how she bagged the role, starring opposite Shoaib Ibrahim and more.

Also read: Exclusive! Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are roped in for Star Bharat’s new show by Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions

How did you bag the role?

So, I was shooting for my last show Mann Sundar on Dangal TV and my role was about to end. Therefore, I thought I have to begin with the audition and there were a lot of roles on my plate in which Ajooni was one of them. Initially, I did not receive any call from them, but my friend who is the casting director quizzed me about this role and re-auditioned me for it and by God's grace, I got selected.

How did you feel about starring opposite Shoaib Ibrahim?

I met Shoaib for the very first time at the mock shoot and I got good vibes. When Shoaib and I saw our scene together we were quite satisfied seeing each other together on the screen. He is very sweet and supportive when I am wrong. But initially, I was very sceptical because he is a very big star and I should not look odd in front of him. Honestly, I think our bond will grow slowly and gradually.

Also read: MUST-READ! Here's what Shoaib Ibrahim has to say on his experience of getting back on-screen after a long time with his new show

Have you had any chance to meet Dipika Kakar?

Unfortunately, I have not got a chance to meet Dipika Kakar as when we were shooting in Punjab I was at the hotel and she was on the set, but yes I ate food cooked by her. My mom was super excited when I told her about Dipika.

Good luck, Ayushi!

For more news, gossip, and update from the entertainment industry, stay gripped with Tellychakkar.com

ayushi khurana mann sundar Dangal TV TellyChakkar ajooni Shoaib Ibrahim Star Bharat exclusive interview Dipika Kakar tv news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 19:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Exclusive! I would love to try my luck in Bollywood films which have an essence of historical background: Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Uff Hotness! Rubina Dilaik’s bikini collection will set your heart on fire
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva is...
Anupamaa: Good News! Anuj and Anupama to become parents, Choti Anu to enter their life soon
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor reunites with Kasauti Zindagi Kay co-star Cezanne Khan, says, "I was thrilled to shoot with him after ages, he is like an elder brother to me"
MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is playing a pivotal role of...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video