Exclusive! “I was waiting to play the role of Lord Krishna for the past 12 years because in Radha Krishn I was close to playing Lord Krishna's role” - Meghan Jadhav on his entry in Anandi Baa aur Emily

In an exclusive interaction with us, Meghan Jadhav revealed how he bagged the role, what made him say yes to the role and more.

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

How did you bag the role?

I got a call from Optimystix and since I was associated with them for their last two shows Saas Bina Sasural and Thoda Sa Paani Thoda Sa Badal, so I did give a lot of auditions which helped me bag this role.

What made you say yes to the role?

Well, I was waiting to play the role of Lord Krishna for the past 12 years because in Radha Krishn I was close to playing Lord Krishna's role, so they offered me this role wherein I will be also acting as the Sakha for Emily. And ever since I did Jai Shri Krishna I have become a huge follower of his and often visit Iskcon.

What is so special about your role?

Well, the speciality of this role is that he will not be shown as a God figure but he will be shown as a human figure as a guide and friend. This role would give a comic touch to the show as well.

Latest Video