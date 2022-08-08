Exclusive! "I would love to do roles which are potential enough and which show my real craft", says Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

Also read: Exclusive! “To get well versed with the Gujarati language and also with the lifestyle of such a boy who is not like me was quite challenging”, Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

Well, after this show what is there on your bucket list?

After this show, there are a lot of things on my mind, but indeed I would love to concentrate on my craft and look out for more projects that help me in my career. But it is said nothing is planned, so I would go with the flow!

What kind of roles do you want to do?

So far, I have done many great roles but I would love to do roles which are potential enough and which show my real craft.

Also read:Exclusive! Jazzy is super entertaining on the sets, she makes reels and entertains all: Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

With whom would you love to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with every director who can take the best out of me as I feel every director is different and the same is their craft.

Good luck, Mishkat!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video